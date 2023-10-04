'Use paddy straw for mushroom growing'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 3

As many as 32 mushroom growers attended the five-day training course on “Mushroom Cultivation for Winter Season” which concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today. The course, planned specifically for the farmers and the farm women, was held under the guidance of Dr GS Buttar, Director of Extension Education, PAU.

Dr TS Riar, Associate Director (Skill Development) and Additional Director Communication, said that the mushroom growing has emerged as a profitable enterprise for the small, marginal and the big farmers. The training course centred around cultivation practices, processing, marketing and loan facilities for mushroom growers, he informed.

Dr Kuldeep Singh, Head, Department of Extension Education, urged the farmers: “Do not double the problems by setting paddy straw on fire. Adopt straw management technologies which encompass utilisation of farm machinery such as PAU Happy Seeder, Smart Seeder, Super Seeder, Surface Seeder, etc. or use straw for mushroom cultivation, cardboard making, biogas generation, etc.”

