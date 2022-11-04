Use portal for family land partition, residents told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

The district administration has urged the people to avail maximum benefits of the recently started portal www.eservices.punjab.gov.in for enrolment of ‘Khangi Taqseem’ (family partition) in land records with ease.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had launched the portal last month for streamlining the entire process of ‘Khangi Taqseem’. She said citizens could apply for ‘Khangi Taqseem’ in a single click on the portal with details, including their name, father/husband name, name of the village, sub-tehsil/tehsil, district, khata and khewat number, along with the memorandum of proposed partition and field map depicting portioned parcels of land duly signed by all shareholders.

Malik said later the application was processed by the Circle Revenue Officer (CRO) concerned to kanungo in-charge and then the patwari concerned. After verifying all facts of the memorandum with the revenue records, parties were called for official formalities and to initiate the mutation proceedings.