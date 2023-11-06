Use pre-emergence herbicide while sowing wheat, says PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 5

Experts from Punjab Agricultural University(PAU) have cautioned farmers against gulli-danda(Phalaris minor), in wheat.

Dr MS Bhullar, head, Department of Agronomy, said, “Often post-emergence herbicides are applied after the first irrigation. However, the weed has evolved resistance to it, over the years, which makes it difficult to control. Under these situations, the use of pre-emergence herbicide is beneficial as they prevent its germination.”

He recommended herbicides like Stomp/Bunker/Dost 30 EC (pendimethalin) at 1.5 litre; Awkira/ Momiji 85 WG (pyroxasulfone) at 60 g; Platform 385 SE (pendimethalin + metribuzin) at 1.0 litre; or Dakshplus 48 EC (pendimethalin + metribuzin) at 900 ml/acre, immediately after sowing but in all cases within two days of sowing. “Use 200 litres of water/acre and flood jet/flat fan nozzle for spraying Prefer use of Lucky Seed Drill which sows wheat and sprays herbicide simultaneously,” he added. It works best when sprayed uniformly in a moist field, free from clods, as it needs moisture for activation, he said. He also suggested alternate using non-chemical methods, citing the example of Surface Seeding-cum-Mulching technique .Aas the field was completely covered with paddy straw mulch it prevented germination of weeds. Similarly, wheat sown using Happy Seeder, in standing paddy stubbles, would have lower weeds, he said. “So in fields having history of gullidanda, the solution lies in the use of any of the above mentioned pre-emergence herbicide or the sowing of wheat by Surface Seeding-cum-Mulching technique or by using Happy Seeder,” he advised.

