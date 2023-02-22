Use Punjabi in office, personal life: CP to cops

Ludhiana, February 21
Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Tuesday appealed to officers of the Ludhiana Commissionerate to increasingly use mother language Punjabi for official purposes as well as in their personal lives and urged them to promote mother tongue.
Addressing the police personnel during a function at the Police Lines here to celebrate International Mother Language Day, Sidhu said: “We should be proud about the mother language as it defines our identity and brings oneness in society. It is the mother tongue for which a child does not require any training as it comes naturally.”
“We may go around the world and learn many languages but we should never forget our mother tongue. Youngsters should become ambassadors of Punjabi language for a successful life by promoting and propagating the mother tongue, remembering motherland,” he said.
He also asked parents to encourage their kids to appreciate their mother tongue so that they feel proud to speak it.
Meanwhile, the CP also distributed specially designed clocks having engraved numbers and 35 letters of Punjabi alphabets in Gurmukhi script and has “Ma boli saada maan” slogan in the bottom.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...