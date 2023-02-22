Use Punjabi in office, personal life: CP to cops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 21

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Tuesday appealed to officers of the Ludhiana Commissionerate to increasingly use mother language Punjabi for official purposes as well as in their personal lives and urged them to promote mother tongue.

Addressing the police personnel during a function at the Police Lines here to celebrate International Mother Language Day, Sidhu said: “We should be proud about the mother language as it defines our identity and brings oneness in society. It is the mother tongue for which a child does not require any training as it comes naturally.”

“We may go around the world and learn many languages but we should never forget our mother tongue. Youngsters should become ambassadors of Punjabi language for a successful life by promoting and propagating the mother tongue, remembering motherland,” he said.

He also asked parents to encourage their kids to appreciate their mother tongue so that they feel proud to speak it.

Meanwhile, the CP also distributed specially designed clocks having engraved numbers and 35 letters of Punjabi alphabets in Gurmukhi script and has “Ma boli saada maan” slogan in the bottom.