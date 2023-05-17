 V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu addresses the media in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 16

In a tale that blends ambition, deceit and the allure of wealth, two brothers embarked on a journey that changed their lives. Born into a humble family, they were raised with strong values. As young boys, they would often assist their father in his small hosiery business, dreaming of a future where they could rise above their modest beginnings.

Driven by a desire for success, the brothers ventured into the world of online trading by creating a mobile app, ‘V-Trade’, which promised incredible returns on investment.

Through deceitful practices and manipulation, the duo transformed V-Trade into a money-making machine.

The police on Tuesday busted the online trading app involving fraud worth crores with the people across the state. The arrested suspects are mastermind Anil Jain (40) of Bawa Colony, Karamjit Kaur (31) of Malerkotla and Sunny Kumar (37) of Haibowal. Jatin Jain (brother of Anil) of Bawa Colony and Gagandeep Singh of Daad Village are at large.

After the death of their father, Anil and Jatin did not continue the hosiery business. Anil worked as a system analyst in trading firms in Delhi and Ludhiana to gain the technical knowledge of online trading. Since he knew the pulse of investors, he along with his brother initially started a genuine trading platform in the name of ‘Vardhman Commodities and Securities’ at Feroze Gandhi Market, here, said ADCP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti.

They had made properties, gold and diamond ornaments and luxury cars worth crores in the recent years, besides the seizure of Rs 40.62 lakh in cash, Rs 30.80 lakh freezed in bank accounts, five laptops, six desktops, seven mobile phones, several record registers, several property documents, 62 gold and diamond articles, 135 cheques worth Rs 3.01 crore, two cash counting machines, a Mercedes car, a Maruti Ciaz car, police have come to know other properties of the accused, Bhatti said.

“Our probe found that the suspects also own luxury vehicles, including Porche, Audi, XUV, Ecosport, Harley Davidson bike, recently bought an SCO worth 3.5 crores, a property on Dhandra road, Kohara, bought properties in the name of others, which have been given on rent. Despite making this empire in the past few years, they have been filing ITR for a small sum,” Bhatti said.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu while addressing the media regarding the matter said since the suspects had made properties worth crores in the recent past, the police would write to the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department for further probe involving illegal money and properties. “Most people invested in V-Trade in cash as they wanted their investment hidden from the I-T Department. It helped the suspects as more complainants are not turning up fearing that it may expose their investments made with black money. I urge people to lodge complaints and police will not harass anyone,” Sidhu said.

Will write to ED, I-T Dept, says top cop

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu while addressing the media regarding the matter said since the suspects had made properties worth crores in the recent past, the police would write to the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department for further probe involving illegal money and properties.

