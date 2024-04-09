Vacancies to cast shadow over quality of education

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 8

As per the data with the Education Department, about 700 posts of principals lie vacant in the senior secondary schools of Punjab. Due to the lackadaisical approach of the staff, the department has failed to prepare the seniority list of the lecturers till date. Besides, half of the posts of lecturers in government schools (around 13,913) are also lying vacant. In this scenario, how can the department justify providing quality education in the government schools.

A senior lecturer, waiting long to be promoted as principal, said it was a sorry state of affairs in the government schools. “The government has picked up few best schools, which bask in the limelight, where there is a huge rush of parents for the admission of their wards. But what about the other schools in the state? Some of the primary schools are managing with only one teacher, some secondary schools don’t have permanent principals to manage academics and other administrative affairs in the school. The government needs to focus on the reality,” rued the teacher.

The teachers complained that the various ‘streams’ were started in the senior classes but there was not ample staff to teach the students. “Are we not playing with the future of the students?” asked another teacher.

On the Centre’s Mission Samarth, a teacher asked, “The teachers were given training just once in March. How can just a day’s training be sufficient to bring desired results?” Some teachers alleged that the educational ecosystem was being commercialised and the NGOs involved were receiving huge funds under such projects. The teachers said that vacancies need to be filled if good results are to be expected from government school students.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.