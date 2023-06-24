Vacant site at Balloke earmarked for cow dung dumping

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

In order to prevent dairy farmers at Haibowal dairy complex from disposing of cow dung in sewer lines or Buddha Nullah, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has designated approximately four acres of unused land within the Balloke sewer treatment plant (STP) area for dumping and disposal of cow dung.

Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the MC has deployed its machinery to transport cow dung to the STP site for the first three days starting from Friday. The civic body has deployed around six tractor-trailers for the purpose.

The dairy farmers have been directed to make their own arrangements for transporting the cow dung subsequently. The dairy farmers have also been asked to make arrangements to dispose of the accumulated cow dung at the STP site by any suitable process such as making cow dung cakes to be used as fuel.

Aggarwal said now onwards, strict action would be taken against dairy farmers if they are caught dumping cow dung in sewer lines or Buddha Nullah.