Vacate illegally constructed building in 7 days, hospital told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 8

The Municipal Corporation (MC) issued a notice to a hospital on the Barewal road to vacate the illegally constructed building of the hospital on Friday.

In a press note issued by the MC, Ludhiana, on Friday, MC officials said the notice had been issued to the management of Orison Hospital and copies of the same had been displayed on boundary walls of the hospital too.

“The hospital management has been directed to vacate the illegally constructed building of the hospital in seven days, so that the MC can act against the illegal construction as per the norms. Two floors of the hospital have already been sealed in the past and the notice has now been issued to the hospital management to vacate the other illegally constructed building, so that action can be initiated. Further, the people have also been appealed to not to admit patients to the hospital to avoid inconvenience as the civic body will soon act against the illegal construction,” the officials said.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said building branch officials had been directed to keep a strict vigil on illegal construction activities and take strict action against the illegal constructions.

Two floors sealed in past: officials

