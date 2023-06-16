Vaid appears before VB

Ludhiana, June 15
In the ongoing inquiry related to the alleged disproportionate assets case, former Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid appeared at the office of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday. He produced some documents before the officials. He was called upon by officials in relation to the ongoing probe. This was for the 10th time that Vaid had been summoned. He was asked to submit papers related to his assets before the VB. Vigilance Bureau SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said Vaid has been asked to appear before the VB on June 19 now.
