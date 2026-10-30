Vajra Corps to hold veterans’ rally in Ludhiana on November 1

The Vajra Corps, under the aegis of Western Command, will organise the Punjab State Ex-Servicemen Rally at Dholewal Military Complex here from 8 am to 4 pm on November 1. The event is aimed at honouring the invaluable contribution of ex-servicemen and their families while providing a comprehensive platform for welfare assistance, healthcare, employment opportunities and administrative support.

Bringing together representatives of military, government and civil agencies, the event seeks to provide accessible, coordinated and meaningful assistance to veterans and their dependents across the state.

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A major highlight of the rally will be four welfare and assistance camps designed to address the diverse requirements of the ex-servicemen community.

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A ‘Sampark Shivir’ will facilitate direct interaction with representatives of Record Offices, Zila Sainik Boards and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO).

A ‘Sanjeevani Shivir’ will focus on healthcare and medical welfare through health check-ups, consultations with medical specialists and assistance related to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

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A ‘Rojgar Shivir’ will focus on employment, resettlement and second-career opportunities.

A ‘Sahuliyat Shivir’ will bring together representatives of the civil administration, police, banking institutions and Aadhaar-related services to facilitate administrative assistance and address documentation-related requirements of veterans and their families.