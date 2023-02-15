 Valentine’s Day spirit grips Ludhiana : The Tribune India

A man sells heart-shaped balloons on Valentine’s Day in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 14

The spirit of Valentine’s Day was witnessed all across the city today, especially among youngsters who were in the grip of celebrations. Red and pink coloured heart-shaped balloons, roses, chocolates, cards, scented candles and other gift items were in huge demand by youngsters to mark the occasion.

Amit, a salesman at a confectionery store, said: “A single rose bud costs around Rs 40 and I had to shell out over Rs 500 to make the day special for my girlfriend.”

A salesman at Archies, however, said trends had changed now and typical gift items were not in huge demand.

“Nowadays, heart-shaped balloons or pillows or teddy bears are not being sought to the same extent they were demanded a few years ago. Smaller gifts like chocolates, bracelets, etc., are being preferred more these days”, he said.

The salesman working at a gift shop in Ghumar Mandi added: “Boys and girls from lower middle class families also celebrate the day with whatever resources they have. There is a small tea stall-cum-dhaba adjoining the shop and youngsters can be seen ordering tea and noodles to celebrate the day.”

The other attraction during the day was the ‘geri route’ of the city. Although the roads of the city are in a poor shape in general, youngsters could still be seen on the ‘geri route’.

Restaurants of the city also witnessed a huge rush, especially at the eating points on the South City road, Sun-view, etc.

Police personnel were also deployed at the sites to ensure that no unruly incident took place on the occasion.

