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Home / Ludhiana / Valmiki community blocks Jalandhar Bypass after Ambedkar statue desecration

Valmiki community blocks Jalandhar Bypass after Ambedkar statue desecration

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:44 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Valmiki community members protest in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Ashwani Dhiman
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Tension erupted after miscreants placed a garland of shoes on the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Jalandhar Bypass chowk in Ludhiana on Tuesday. According to reports, an unidentified individual put the same around the statue’s neck.

The act sparked widespread anger among members of the Valmiki community, who blocked the Jalandhar Bypass, causing major inconvenience to commuters. The incident came to light when a gardener noticed the garland and raised the alarm.

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Senior police officials, led by Additional DCP Sameer Verma, reached the scene and tried to pacify the protesters.

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Chaudhary Yashpal, one of the leaders leading the protest, said the insult to Dr Ambedkar would not be tolerated and warned that the agitation would be intensified if those responsible were not arrested.

He said on an earlier occasion, the frame around the statue had been damaged by miscreants, but no arrests had been made. At the time, the administration had assured protesters that CCTV cameras would be installed around the statue, but no action had been taken. He added that the protest would continue till the suspects were arrested.

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When Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi came to the site to join the protest, demonstrators raised slogans against the party and the Chief Minister, causing embarrassment to the legislator.

The ADCP said the matter had only recently come to the notice of the police. He confirmed that some miscreants had placed a garland of shoes around the statue and said an investigation had been launched. The guilty would be arrested soon, he added.

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