Value-added products attract crowds on Day 1 of vet varsity fair

The two-day Pashu Palan Mela at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) was inaugurated by Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, a world-renowned scientist credited with bringing a revolution in rice production.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khush emphasised the importance of focusing on the nutritional value of diet. He said livestock products could enrich the nutritional value of food.

Vice-Chancellor Jatinder Paul Singh Gill said the mela was being organised on the theme ‘Nasal Sudhar hai, Pashu Palan Kitte di Jaan, Vadhere Utpaadan banaye Kisan di Shaan’ (breed improvement is the backbone of livestock, which increases profitability).

Advertisement

On the first day, germplasm of the university, such as cows, buffaloes, goats and poultry, was demonstrated to the visitors, and experts delivered talks on the various aspects of livestock, poultry and fish farming and the mechanisms to overcome common problems. Different models of livestock farming and treatment-related awareness were also displayed on the occasion. Milk testing kits and mastitis diagnosis kits were also sold. Additionally, there were live demonstrations for teat dip practice and acaricide drug application for farmers.

Students and faculty from the College of Fisheries displayed carp and ornamental fish. The college team also introduced ‘Aqua Derma’, a fish skin collagen-infused ointment, and ‘Fish-Pro-Max’, novel protein powder derived from the Pangas Catfish.

Advertisement

Value-added products made out of milk were displayed and sold by the team of Dairy and Food Science Technology. Mouth-watering delicacies like sweetened and salted lassi, flavoured milk, yoghurt, sweets, whey drink, paneer, milk cake, dhoda barfi etc were available. This college introduced five different varieties of cheese ie mozzarella, bocconcini, ricotta, chevre and feta cheese. Meat patties and different types of meat pickles prepared by the Department of Livestock Products Technology were also available for sale.

A number of livestock farmers visited the stall put up by the Animal Nutrition Department to purchase area-specific mineral mixtures prepared by the university. Different self-help groups, trained by the university, also put up their value-added products for display, exhibition and sale.