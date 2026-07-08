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Home / Ludhiana / Vanmahotsav celebrations end at Mattewara forest with pledge to restore ecology

Vanmahotsav celebrations end at Mattewara forest with pledge to restore ecology

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Kids engaged in planting of a sapling during the conclusion of th Vanmahotsav week at Mattewara forest.
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The six-day Vanmahotsav celebrations and the anniversary of ‘Saving Mattewara Jungles’ concluded with enthusiastic participation from government agencies, educational institutions, environmental organisations, religious leaders, public representatives and hundreds of citizens, reaffirming a collective commitment towards ecological restoration, biodiversity conservation and community-led environmental stewardship.

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The celebrations were organised at Dhussi Bundh gurdwara on the banks of the Sutlej near Garhi Fazal village, plot No. 18 of Mattewara forest (last year’s plantation site), and the newly identified plantation site in the Sekhewal jungles, forming part of the Salempur forest block under the supervision of the Forest Department.

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The programme commenced with the recitation of Sukhmani Sahib, followed by an ‘ardas’. Later, tributes were paid to Suresh Malhan, an active member of the Public Action Committee (PAC), the victims of the Giaspura Tragedy and all those who lost their lives due to water and air pollution. The plantation drive began thereafter with the planting of native tree species for environmental restoration and public welfare.

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The celebrations witnessed overwhelming participation from: Team Ranger Mattewara, panchayats and local residents, school students and teachers, environmental NGOs, religious organisations, environmental activists, political representatives, government officials and members of the PAC.

Approximately 500 students and teachers actively participated in the plantation drives. The participating educational institutions included Ramgarhia School for Boys, Ludhiana; Ramgarhia School for Girls, Ludhiana; Ramgarhia School, Pratap Nagar; Delhi Public School (DPS), Ludhiana; Excellent Public School, Meonwal; Satluj Public School, Hawas; Nankana Public School, Khassi Kallan; Nankana School, Rampur; and Jeevan Jot Public School, Mattewara. Besides NGOs also actively participated in the celebrations.

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The presence of Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal added great inspiration to the programme. He emphasized the need for extensive plantation of native species through community participation to restore Punjab’s ecological balance. He also directed the Drainage Department to ensure regular release of water from the Sirhind Canal into the Mattewara drain for restoration and sustaining the cluster of six historical jungles and recommended construction of suitable check dams for enhancing groundwater recharge and biodiversity. He agreed to apply the Seechewal model for treating the sewage of the villages presently discharging untreated sewage into Mattewara drain and reuse treated water for the sustainability of the jungles and agriculture.

Col CM Lakhanpal (retd), member, Public Action Committee, Mattewara jungles, Sutlej & Buddha Nullah said that the plantation area covered approximately 150 acres adjoining the Hyder Jungle as part of the Salempur forest block. Nearly 20,000 plantation pits have been prepared for native species and approximately 8,000 native saplings have already been planted.

Around 1,000 saplings were planted by enthusiastic schoolchildren. Plantation activities will continue until the target of 20,000 saplings is achieved.

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