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Home / Ludhiana / Vansh Rana’s 5-wicket haul powers Ludhiana’s victory over Barnala

Vansh Rana’s 5-wicket haul powers Ludhiana’s victory over Barnala

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Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Vansh Rana produced a match-winning spell as Ludhiana outclassed Barnala by six wickets in the fourth and final Group D league match of the Inter-District U-19 One-Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament at the GRD Academy ground here on Thursday.

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Rana ripped through the Barnala batting line-up with a devastating haul of 5 for 15 in seven overs, leaving the visitors in disarray. He was ably supported by Aashish Kumar (3/9) and Anamoljeet Singh (2/19) as Ludhiana bundled out Barnala for a paltry 63 in 21.4 overs.

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Barnala’s innings never gained momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. Jitesh Marwaha waged a lone battle with a patient 23 off 43 balls, while Deiwik Gocher remained unbeaten on 12. None of the other batters could make a significant contribution as Ludhiana’s disciplined bowling attack maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings.

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Chasing a modest target of 64, Ludhiana suffered a couple of early setbacks but was never under any real pressure. Karandeep Singh Sidhu set the tone with a fluent 23 off just 19 balls, including three boundaries and a six, while Jasdeep Singh chipped in with 17. Hemant Verma added a brisk 14 before Aryan Singh remained unbeaten on 8 to guide Ludhiana to 64 for 4 in 13.1 overs.

For Barnala, Sahilpreet Singh claimed two wickets, while Varun Khatri and Jaspartap Singh picked up one wicket each. However, the total proved far too small to defend.

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Despite the victory, Ludhiana finished with eight points from four matches but failed to qualify for the knockout stage. Patiala and Sangrur advanced to the quarterfinals from Group D.

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