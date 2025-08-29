DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Vardhman to set up Rs 2K-cr steel plant in Ludhiana

Vardhman to set up Rs 2K-cr steel plant in Ludhiana

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:16 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora on Thursday said Vardhman Special Steels Limited (VSSL) would set up a greenfield special and alloy steel plant in Ludhiana. The plant would be set up in a joint venture with Aichi Steel Corporation (ASC), Japan.

Advertisement

Arora said Rs 2,000 crore would be invested in the plant. It would have an installed capacity of 5 lakh tonne per annum of alloy & special steel and would cater to both domestic and global automotive entities.

He said a solar power plant would also be set up with an outlay of additional Rs 500 crore. The plant would provide direct employment to over 1,500 persons, he said.

Advertisement

Sachit Jain, VSSL vice-chairman and managing director, said the focus would be on producing green steel through melting of steel scrap by using energy-efficient technologies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts