DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Varinder Brar assumes charge as Vigilance SSP

Varinder Brar assumes charge as Vigilance SSP

Holds meeting with officials, takes feedback about cases

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Varinder Singh Brar
Advertisement

Varinder Singh Brar, a PPS officer who has recently been appointed as the new AIG, EOW-2, Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab, with the additional charge of SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana Range, assumed the charge of the SSP, VB on Monday. After joining, he held a detailed meeting with Vigilance officials and also took feedback about ongoing and pending cases.

Advertisement

While talking to mediapersons, Brar emphasised that the zero-tolerance policy adopted by the state government would be enforced to eliminate corruption from all departments and justice would be served to every complainant. Highlighting the need for efficiency in administration and transparency in governance, the newly appointed VB Ludhiana Range chief said swift investigations would be conducted for all types of corruption cases and he would personally supervise every case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts