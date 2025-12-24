Varinder Brar assumes charge as Vigilance SSP

Varinder Singh Brar, a PPS officer who has recently been appointed as the new AIG, EOW-2, Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab, with the additional charge of SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana Range, assumed the charge of the SSP, VB on Monday. After joining, he held a detailed meeting with Vigilance officials and also took feedback about ongoing and pending cases.

While talking to mediapersons, Brar emphasised that the zero-tolerance policy adopted by the state government would be enforced to eliminate corruption from all departments and justice would be served to every complainant. Highlighting the need for efficiency in administration and transparency in governance, the newly appointed VB Ludhiana Range chief said swift investigations would be conducted for all types of corruption cases and he would personally supervise every case.

