Varsity announces scholarships

Mandi Gobindgarh: Scholarships worth Rs 23 crore in various categories will be provided by Desh Bhagat University (DBU) to meritorious and needy students during the 2023-24 session. Making the announcement, DBU president Dr Sandeep Singh and vice-president Dr Harsh Sadawarti said under DBEST (Desh Bhagat University Entrance Scholarship Test), 100 per cent scholarships would be given to students who clear the entrance test. They said the university is seeking ways to provide flexible and lifelong learning. Other scholarships are already being provided to girl students and those who excel in sports.
Vedic Chetna & Charitra Nirman Shivir
Ludhiana: DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, inaugurated a 5-day ‘Vedic Chetna and Charitra Nirman Shivir’ on its campus on Wednesday for classes 6 and 7 students. Around 150 students will participate in the programme, aimed at teaching them the ‘simple and high-spirited’ lessons of life. The inaugural day began on a healthy note, with a rigorous yoga activity followed by the ceremonial ‘Panch Kundiye’ havan performed by the school principal and the Hindi Department. Philanthropist and social worker Rajan Kapoor was the speaker of the day.
Student wins martial arts contest
Gurkirat Singh, a student of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, won the gold medal in a Sikh Martial Arts contest in a district-level competition of Gatka in the U-14 category. The event was organised by the District Gatka Association, Ludhiana, at Singh Sabha Gurudwara, Sarabha Nagar. Gurkirat is a student of Class VII who won Gold Medal in ‘Fari Soti’.
Anti-tobacco drive
Sacred Heart School, Jamalpur, organised an event on ‘Anti-Tobacco Day’ to raise awareness about the negative effects of tobacco. Students penned catchy slogans and pledged to say ‘no’ to tobacco. They participated in activities like poster-making, class room demonstrations on ill-effects of using tobacco, etc. Pointing out the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use, many students participated in the activity with zeal.
Summer camp
Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, South City, organised a summer camp on the school premises. The camp was aimed at providing a safe and engaging environment for students with a wide range of activities to explore new interests, develop skills, build confidence and create lasting memories. Children participated in a variety of activities such as handball, Football, basketball, skating, skill augmentation, swimming, team management skills, etc.
