Varsity holds brainstorming session on direct seeded rice

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

The Department of Agronomy, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a two-day brainstorming session-cum-training programme on ‘Direct Seeded Rice (DSR)’ at PAU to mark its Diamond Jubilee. As many as 100 participants including Agriculture Officers and Agriculture Development Officers from the State Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare; extension personnel from Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Farm Advisory Service Centres of PAU; and progressive farmers from the state, participated in the training programme.

During the session, recent developments and issues in DSR-based technologies were discussed in detail, and hands-on-training on tar-wattar DSR and weed identification was imparted to the participants.

Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, and Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, interacted with the participants.

Dr Bhullar stressed upon the tar-wattar sowing of DSR as it saved water, time and labour.

The first irrigation at 21 days after sowing not only promoted deeper roots which prevented iron deficiency but also reduced weed pressure, he added.

He said, “DSR is a ground-breaking technology in rice cultivation that promises significant environmental and economic benefits.” Besides, he advised extension functionaries to make the farmers aware of this technology for better adoption.

Dr Dhatt observed that techniques like DSR helped in reducing water usage, improving soil health and reducing cultivation costs. He emphasised adopting resource conservation technologies was essential for meeting the needs of the present generation without compromising the resources of the future generations. He accentuated on the benefits of carbon credits based on crop residue management, direct seeded rice and alternate wetting and drying technologies. “The carbon credit mechanism with natural resource management will provide a dual benefit of mitigating climate change, while promoting the conservation and sustainable use of natural resources,” he added.

Dr Hari Ram, head, Department of Agronomy, said this training programme will boost extension functionaries’ dissemination of DSR technology.

Dr Tarundeep Kaur, Principal Agronomist, provided a deep knowledge of weed flora in DSR and their control measures, and stressed upon the use of right herbicide, right dose and at the right time.

Dr Simerjeet Kaur, Principal Agronomist, and Dr Manpreet Singh Khiva, Agronomist, provided experimental learning on weed identification and their management in DSR.

Dr Jasvir Singh Gill, Agronomist, delivered a lecture on ‘Mechanisation in Direct Seeded Rice’. He showcased the press wheel technology along with spray attachment in lucky seed drill in field and emphasised upon the sowing of DSR with tar-wattar technology.

Dr Parkash Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Ludhiana, emphasised the importance of training programmes conducted by the Department of Agronomy particularly focusing on DSR.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Punjab Agricultural University PAU