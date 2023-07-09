Varsity professor wins DST national award

Ludhiana, July 8
Dr Hira Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Vegetable Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), won laurels by writing the best scientific story based on his PhD thesis under the Department of Science and Technology - Augmenting Writing Skills for Articulating Research (DST-AWSAR) Award 2022.
He was given Rs 1 lakh by the Department of Science and Technology, Union Ministry of Science and Technology. Around 2,300 researchers participated in the competition.
