Varsity promotes millets production, consumption

Ludhiana, May 24
PAU under the aegis of All India Coordinated Research Project – Women in Agriculture organised frontline demonstrations on millet sowing in the fields of progressive farmers at villages Halwara, Sarabha and Paddi Khalsa of Punjab as a part of Shree Anna Gram (Millet) Programme. Millets were sown in an area of 5.5 acres.
Dr Ritu Mittal Gupta, Senior Scientist, encouraged the families for millets consumption at household level and for revenue generation through entrepreneurship by marketing millet-based products.
Dr Renuka Aggarwal stressed on the pivotal role of millets in the well-being of individuals. She detailed ways of including millets in routine.
