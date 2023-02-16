Varsity teachers continue protest over pay scales

Ludhiana, February 15
Punjab Agricultural University and GADVASU teachers continued their agitation for the UGC pay scales in front of the Thapar Hall of the PAU here on Wednesday.
Teacher unions of the PAU and GADVASU reiterated their pledge not to carry out any work till the Pay Commission’s notification is issued.
Addressing the protest, Prof Jaipal Singh, the leader of the Government College Teachers’ Association, condemned the current government’s neglect of education and health.
He said the manner in which the teachers were being humiliated was extremely shameful.
Dr Harpreet Singh of the veterinary university said people’s confidence had loosen day by day. A union leader from GADVASU, Didar Singh, said if the government did not accept the demands, they would also join the dharna from Monday. Along with this, the students’ organisation of GADVASU also announced to join the teachers’ strike.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?
Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha dem...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...
Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...