Varsity teachers continue protest over pay scales

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

Punjab Agricultural University and GADVASU teachers continued their agitation for the UGC pay scales in front of the Thapar Hall of the PAU here on Wednesday.

Teacher unions of the PAU and GADVASU reiterated their pledge not to carry out any work till the Pay Commission’s notification is issued.

Addressing the protest, Prof Jaipal Singh, the leader of the Government College Teachers’ Association, condemned the current government’s neglect of education and health.

He said the manner in which the teachers were being humiliated was extremely shameful.

Dr Harpreet Singh of the veterinary university said people’s confidence had loosen day by day. A union leader from GADVASU, Didar Singh, said if the government did not accept the demands, they would also join the dharna from Monday. Along with this, the students’ organisation of GADVASU also announced to join the teachers’ strike.