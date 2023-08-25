Varun bags judo gold

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August, 24

Varun Sharma, student of BA III at Arya College, Ludhiana, brought laurels to his alma mater by clinching gold medal in the district judo championship. He won top honours in the below 66-kg weight category. Earlier, Varun had won bronze medal in the state judo competition. Dr Suksham Ahluwalia and Satish Sharma, principal and secretary, respectively, appreciated this achievement.