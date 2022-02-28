Varun Chitkara steers Crease Masters XI to beat KVM Lions

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 27

Varun Chitkara scored 38 runs to help Crease Masters XI beat KVM Lions by seven wickets in the fifth Vidya Wings Kundanite Premier Cricket League that began at the Kundan Vidya Mandir grounds, Civil Lines, here, on Sunday.

Batting first, KVM Lions made 77 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs. Rushil Chately scored 31 runs while Krish and Bhavik Gaba grabbed one wicket each for the Crease Masters XI.

Crease Masters XI achieved the target (80 for 3) in seven overs. Varun contributed 38 runs and was adjudged the man of the match.

In another match, Stadium Shockers (116 for 4) beat Cricninjas XI (102 for 6) by 14 runs. For the winning side, Vaibhav Kalra and Shanky Khera chipped in with 41 and 33 runs, respectively. Shanky Khera was declared the man of the match.

In other matches, KVM Super Kings XI (109 for 3) defeated 88 Rockers (55 for 7) by 54 runs while Kundan Knight Riders (101 for 3) scored an emphatic win by seven wickets against Mitron XI (97 for 4).

Earlier, Ashwani Kumar, secretary, Shri Kundan Lal Trust, opened the league in which 22 teams are taking part. Principal AP Sharma, along with office-bearers of the KVM Alumni Association. were present. —