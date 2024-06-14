VB arrests ESIC staffer for seeking Rs 10,000 bribe

Ludhiana, June 13
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state on Thursday arrested Anil Kumar Kathuria, Branch Manager, ESIC Dispensary, Focal Point, Ludhiana, for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000.
A VB spokesperson said a case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of Anuj Kumar of Dhandari Khurd, Ludhiana, on the CM’s Anti-Corruption Action Line portal.
The complainant alleged that the branch manager of had demanded bribe money of Rs 10,000 for releasing pension. The spokesperson added that during the verification of the complaint, the allegations levelled by the complainant have been found to be correct and the same have been supported by oral evidence as well as recording of conversation between the complainant and the accused.
He further added that in this regard a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station against the accused and he would be produced in the competent court tomorrow.
