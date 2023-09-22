VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doc

Ludhiana, September 21
The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, nabbed Nirbhay Singh of Galib village, who identified himself as a reporter of a newspaper, red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a doctor.
A spokesperson for the VB said Dr Deepak Goel, serving as the Medical Officer (Orthopaedics) at the Civil Hospital, Jagraon, had recorded his statement at the VB range office here.
He alleged that three individuals had been attempting to blackmail him regarding the medical treatment of a patient, Baljinder Singh, a resident of Kaunke Colony in Jagraon, who allegedly left the hospital due to negligence of the medical officer.
The spokesperson said on September 5, 2023, Nirbhey Singh from Galib village and Manjit Singh from Leelan village in the district, identifying themselves as press reporters, approached the complaining doctor and demanded a bribe of Rs 1,40,000 from him, failing which they would implicate him in the case of Baljinder.
The spokesperson further added that a trap was subsequently set, leading to the arrest of Nirbhay while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from Dr Goel in the presence of two official witnesses.
A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the other suspects.
