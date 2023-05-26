VB arrests wanted accused

Ludhiana, May 25

The Vigilance Bureau (Economic Offence wing) today arrested a wanted accused in the locally displaced persons (LDP) plot allotment scam. He was at large since the registration of a case by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) last year.

The accused has been identified as Pardeep Kumar of Sri Muktsar Sahib.

The VB stated that Pardeep used to hack e-auction portal of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust in connivance with LIT officials and was actively involved in wrong allotment of plots.

On July 28, 2022, the Punjab Vigilance (EOW) had registered a criminal case against former chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium, including its executive officer Kuljit Kaur, Sub Divisional Officer Ankit Narang, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, clerk Gagandeep and personal assisstant (PA) to chairman Sandeep Sharma.