VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 22

The Ludhiana Vigilance Bureau (VB) and the Vigilance Economic Offence Wing (EOW) came into limelight this year after busting the multi-crore ‘transport tender scam’ and the ‘locally displaced persons (LDP) scam’, respectively.

The Vigilance, which had not been a happening department in the past few years, has suddenly gained popularity by launching probes into these scams. In recent years, apart from nabbing government officials in cases involving bribery of a few thousand rupees, the VB usually did not launch such sort of huge investigations.

Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana Vigilance Bureau

However, it should be added that both Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Raman Balasubramanium, the main accused in the tender allotment and the LDP scams, respectively, were minister and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman during the tenure of the previous Congress-led government.

All action without bias or prejudice The VB has been taking action against suspects on the basis of evidence and without any bias or prejudice. We respond to every complaint lodged by people against government officials or politicians. During my tenure as the bureau SSP, as many as 13 persons have been arrested on corruption charges after registering four cases, including in the tender allotment scam. —Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana Vigilance Bureau

It is hard to comment whether the infusion of the new energy in the department is a consequence of some real underlying change or just a result of change of guard at the Punjab legislative assembly. It also remains to be seen how the department represents these cases in the courts to ensure convictions of the accused.

THE HIGHS

Ashu arrested in tender allotment scam

The arrest of Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the ‘transport tender scam’ was a huge achievement of the Vigilance Department this year. The ex-minister’s arrest boosted the confidence of Vigilance officials as they were given a free hand by the government to take on anyone involved in corrupt practices, regardless of whether he belonged to a political party or any government department. Apart from Ashu, the other arrested accused in the case are his PA Pankaj Malhotra, alias Meenu Malhotra, contractor Telu Ram, commission agents Krishan Lal Dhotiwala and Anil Jain and district food and civil supplies controllers (DFSCs) Sukhwinder Singh Gill and Harveen Kaur. The VB has already presented supplementary chargesheet against Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Telu Ram and Krishan Lal in the competent court at Ludhiana. On August 16, the VB had registered a case against contractors Telu Ram, Jagroop Singh, Sandeep Bhatia and owners/partners of Gurdas Ram & Company and officials of the Punjab Food And Civil Supply Department and the concerned procurement agencies for the allocation of labour and transportation tenders in various grain markets. So far, seven accused have been arrested and 10 others are still at large in the case.

Ex-LIT chairman booked in plot allotment scam

On July 28, the Punjab Vigilance EOW registered a case against former LIT chairman Raman Balasubramanium, Executive Officer Kuljit Kaur, SDO Ankit Narang, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, clerk Gagandeep and PA to chairman Sandeep Sharma after unearthing a huge scam in the Locally Displaced Persons (LDP) scheme. Balasubramanian later got an interim relief from the High Court and the Vigilance has to send a seven-day advance notice before proceeding to arrest him in the case. The former LIT chairman also faces allegations in the Orient Cinema property case, in which he has been accused of giving “undue” benefit to an allottee by allegedly waiving off interest and penalty on pending payment under the one-time settlement (OTS) policy floated by the state government. The Vigilance has begun a probe in this case as well.

ETO, excise inspector held for accepting Rs 5L bribe

On December 15, the VB nabbed Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Sandeep Singh and Excise and Taxation Inspector Vishal Sharma for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. The accused, posted in the GST wing of the Ludhiana Excise and Taxation Department, were arrested on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar of Sarabha Nagar. The duo had demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in lieu of writing off a fine imposed on his firm, but a deal was struck at Rs 10 lakh, whose first instalment of Rs 5 lakh was being handed over to them when they were caught by the VB red-handed.

Regaining of confidence in the department

After the working style of the department underwent a change under the new state government, not only the confidence of the department officials has been boosted, but ordinary people have also started trusting it. “Before the AAP government, our department was not much active and was in a state of hibernation. But after the AAP came to power in the state, we have been told to wipe out corruption completely and take all necessary action to that end. We have been given free hand to catch corrupt officers and politicians. With this, the people of Punjab have also reposing confidence in the Vigilance Department and the number of complaints of corruption received on the Vigilance helpline has also risen dramatically,” an official of the department said.

THE LOWS

MP calls Vigilance officials ‘chor’, no FIR registered

On August 22, when Vigilance officials had gone to arrest former minister Ashu in the tender scam at a saloon in Ludhiana, Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Bittu had also reached there and exchanged heated arguments with the officials. Bittu went on to say “tusi sarey chor ho” (you all are thieves) during the exchange. Feeling offended, the officials had lodged a complaint against the MP with the then Ludhiana CP Kaustubh Sharma. However, an FIR is yet to be registered by the police. The CP had marked a probe to a Joint CP rank officer who had further asked officers concerned to probe the matter.

Mostly junior officials caught

Apart from a few cases, the Vigilance has been mostly taking action against junior officials in graft cases, with hardly any brunt on the big fishes. The bribe recovered from low-rung officers like revenue officer (patwari) or cops were small sums of money. Investigations in such cases have not helped the Vigilance to bust the chain of other officers involved in corruption.

Poor rate of conviction

The conviction rate in the graft cases registered by the VB has not been convincing. The reason might be poor representation of cases in courts by Vigilance officials or the backtracking of witnesses during questioning. The frequent transfer of officers has also affected ongoing probes in some cases.

Department under-staffed to take on all black sheep

Corruption is rampant in most of the government departments but the Vigilance does not have enough manpower to keep tab over all corrupt activities in these departments. If the government really wants to check corruption, the Vigilance should be given more human resource to catch all black sheep.