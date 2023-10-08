VB cracks whip on corruption

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 7

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has tightened the noose around government officials and others involved in corrupt practices by arresting 57 persons in the past 14 months. Among arrested included former Congress minister, two DFSCs, a BDPO and over a dozen cops.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Vigilance Bureau) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu while talking to The Tribune on Saturday said, “Of the 57 persons, 23 were arrested along with the bribe amount by the VB sleuths while remaining 34 were arrested by investigating complaints received on the Anti-Corruption Helpline or by directly registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, “ he added.

The SSP said the VB adopts zero-tolerance approach against corruption in government offices and each complaint is being dealt seriously.

It is pertinent to mention that the VB, Ludhiana, grabbed attention when it arrested former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Transportation Tenders Scam that rocked the state in August 2022. Later, some senior officials namely two district food and civil supplies controllers (DFSCs) Sukhwinder Singh Gill and Harveen Kaur were also arrested in connection with the case and so far total 16 persons were arrested in the case.

In tenders scam, the VB had also attached four properties of Rakesh Kumar Singla, former Deputy Director of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, and his wife Rachna, worth over Rs 5 crore.

The VB also nabbed PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, then RTA Ludhiana in January 2023, for running an organised racket for extorting money from transporters.

