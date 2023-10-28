VB nabs 2 for accepting bribe on cop's behalf

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested two private individuals, namely Vishal Kumar and Jatinder Kumar from Ludhiana, for taking bribe in some police case.

A spokesperson of the VB said that Rajiv Kumar, alias Ravi, of New Subhash Nagar, had lodged an online complaint on the CM Anti-Corruption Action Line in which he alleged that the above mentioned individuals had already taken Rs 4 lakh to clear his name from a murder case registered in 2020 in city against Manoj, complainant and others.

Subsequently, Vishal Kumar met the complainant claiming to be associated with Jatinder Kumar, the owner of branded Bana Garment Store in Subhash Nagar, Ludhiana. Vishal Kumar assured the complainant that he had connections with an ADCP (Additional Commissioner of Police) in Ludhiana who could ensure his innocence by conducting a police inquiry into the murder case. Both accused had taken Rs 4 lakh from him in August 2020. However, he had not received any relief in exchange for the money.

The complainant later secured bail on April 25, 2023, and was eventually acquitted by the Sessions Court in Ludhiana on August 18, 2023. Subsequently, he demanded return of the Rs 4 lakh, but the accused did not return the money.

Finally, the complainant filed an official complaint in this matter and provided audio recordings as evidence which led to the arrest of the accused. A case was yesterday registered against the accused.