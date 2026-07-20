DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / VB nabs ASI red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 10,000

VB nabs ASI red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 10,000

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:07 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vigilance Bureau with the ASI caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.
Advertisement

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state has apprehended Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Jagjiwan Singh posted at Koomkalan police station, Ludhiana, red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Advertisement

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the above-mentioned accused had been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Surjit Colony, Rahon Road, Ludhiana, on the anti-corruption action line portal.

Advertisement

He said that a case had been registered against the complainant’s relative at Koom Kalan. ASI Jagjiwan Singh was the investigation officer in the case. When the complainant met the accused ASI regarding the case, the latter demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 to help the complainant’s relative get bail in this case.

Advertisement

The accused ASI again called the complainant and demanded an additional bribe of Rs 10,000. The complainant recorded the entire conversation.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the VB Range Ludhiana. Acting on his complaint, a VB team laid a trap during which the accused ASI was arrested while allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

Advertisement

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station Ludhiana and further investigation into this case is under progress.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts