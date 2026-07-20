VB nabs ASI red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 10,000

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state has apprehended Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Jagjiwan Singh posted at Koomkalan police station, Ludhiana, red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Advertisement

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the above-mentioned accused had been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Surjit Colony, Rahon Road, Ludhiana, on the anti-corruption action line portal.

Advertisement

He said that a case had been registered against the complainant’s relative at Koom Kalan. ASI Jagjiwan Singh was the investigation officer in the case. When the complainant met the accused ASI regarding the case, the latter demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 to help the complainant’s relative get bail in this case.

Advertisement

The accused ASI again called the complainant and demanded an additional bribe of Rs 10,000. The complainant recorded the entire conversation.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the VB Range Ludhiana. Acting on his complaint, a VB team laid a trap during which the accused ASI was arrested while allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

Advertisement

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station Ludhiana and further investigation into this case is under progress.