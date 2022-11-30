VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

Ludhiana, November 29
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.
Disclosing this here on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the VB said the accused, ASI Kulwinder Singh (No 2788/Ludhiana), posted at Police Division No. 6, Ludhiana, was arrested on the complaint of Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Satjot Nagar, Dhandra, Ludhiana district.
He said the complainant approached the VB and alleged the ASI was demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 in lieu of submitting a chargesheet in the court pertaining to a police case registered against his niece.
The spokesperson informed that after verifying this complaint, a VB team laid a trap and the accused police official was caught redhanded while taking the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.
He said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused Assistant Sub- Inspector at the Vigilance Bureau police station, economic offences wing, Ludhiana, and further investigation was in progress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV
The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV...
6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP
The speeding truck broadsides a Lucknow depot bus
Court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case today
Special judge RN Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on...