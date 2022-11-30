VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 29

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the VB said the accused, ASI Kulwinder Singh (No 2788/Ludhiana), posted at Police Division No. 6, Ludhiana, was arrested on the complaint of Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Satjot Nagar, Dhandra, Ludhiana district.

He said the complainant approached the VB and alleged the ASI was demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 in lieu of submitting a chargesheet in the court pertaining to a police case registered against his niece.

The spokesperson informed that after verifying this complaint, a VB team laid a trap and the accused police official was caught redhanded while taking the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.

He said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused Assistant Sub- Inspector at the Vigilance Bureau police station, economic offences wing, Ludhiana, and further investigation was in progress.