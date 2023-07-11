VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 10

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested four persons, two DRO officials and two private employees, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from an NRI for disbursing relief to him after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had acquired a piece of land owned by him.

The VB has identified the arrested suspects as Ram Singh and Naresh Kumar, both posted at the DRO Office, Ludhiana, and two employees of CEIGALL India Limited — Harkirat Singh Bedi and Tehinder Singh. The firm that employs the latter two has an agreement with the NHAI.

Divulging details of the case, a Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said the suspects were arrested following a complaint at the VB police station (Ludhiana range) by the NRI, Yadwinder Singh, of Ghawaddi.

The complainant said his 6-kanal agricultural land had been acquired by the NHAI for the construction of the Delhi-Katra expressway. He said he was supposed to receive compensation to the tune of Rs 49 lakh in that regard. He said he had claimed the relief amount and submitted a file to the DRO office on May 22.

He said he was given Mohinder’s contact number by someone for the release of the relief amount. On contacting Mohinder, the victim was asked to get in touch Harkirat, who assured him that the compensation would be released within two-three days. He asked Yadwinder to cough up Rs 40,000 but later settled for Rs 30,000.

Following a preliminary investigation, a team of the Vigilance laid a trap and caught Harkirat red-handed. It also arrested Tehinder.

After Harkirat was grilled by the VB, Ram and Naresh were also nabbed for being hand in glove with the highway construction company.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station (Ludhiana Range).