VB nabs munshi for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 2

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, on Wednesday nabbed a MHC (munshi), ASI Hardeep Singh, posted at the Koom Kalan police station, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Ekta, a resident of Doaba Bhaini village in Ludhiana district.

SSP, Vigilance, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said the complainant, Ekta, lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption action helpline on July 21 that a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against her brother Deepak Kumar and others at the Koom Kalan police station. Her brother Deepak had also been injured. Hence, he also got registered a cross FIR against Avtar Singh and others.

The complainant alleged that the SHO, Koom Kalan, SI Paramjit Singh, had demanded Rs 1 lakh and MHC Hardeep Singh fixed the deal at Rs 50,000 to make the arrest of the accused party in a cross case. The complainant also claimed that ASI Randhir Singh took a bribe of Rs 35,000 from her and MHC Hardeep has also taken Rs 20,000 separately. She also produced a call recording with Hardeep.

After preliminary investigation of the complaint and call recording, the SSP said a team of the Vigilance Bureau had arrested MHC Hardeep Singh and a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was also registered.

Sandhu said the role of SHO Paramjit Singh and ASI Randhir Singh was also being examined.

#Doaba