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Home / Ludhiana / VB nabs recovery agent while taking Rs 10K bribe

VB nabs recovery agent while taking Rs 10K bribe

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:41 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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The suspect in custody of Vigilance Bureau sleuths in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
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The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) apprehended Ravneet Singh, a recovery agent working with the company of Saviour Recovery Agency, Ludhiana, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

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Disclosing this here on Tuesday, an official spokesperson for the state VB said the suspect was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Kabir Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, here.

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He said the complainant had been operating a garment factory under the name ‘GNW’ on the first floor of his residence since 2007. The complainant had secured a cash credit (CC) limit/loan of ?40 lakh for the factory from IDBI Bank. The loan matter was currently sub-judice before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in Chandigarh due to non-payment.

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On May 25, an individual, Ravneet Singh, approached the complainant. Introducing himself falsely as an employee of Tehsil East, Ludhiana, Ravneet served a notice bearing the signature of the Tehsil East authority to the complainant. He informed the complainant that IDBI Bank was scheduled to take over the property on May 28, 2026. Ravneet then demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 to delay the possession, promising that he would arrange a three-month extension to settle the loan.

He said Ravneet had already accepted a first instalment of Rs 20,000, allegedly on behalf of other officials, to facilitate the settlement. He was further demanding a second instalment of Rs 10,000. The complainant recorded the conversation while demanding the bribe.

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Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the VB range, Ludhiana. Acting on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the recovery agent was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

During the investigation, Ravneet was found to be working as a recovery agent in Savior Recovery Agency, Ludhiana. If the role of any officer/employee of IDBI Bank or Tehsil East comes to light, it will be considered during the investigation.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the suspect at the VB police station, Ludhiana, and further investigation into the case is under progress.

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