VB sleuths arrest ASI for demanding Rs 18,000 bribe

Ludhiana, June 19

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sikander Raj posted at police station Doraha in Ludhiana district, for demanding a bribe of Rs 18,000.

An official spokesperson of VB disclosed that this case was registered against the aforementioned police personnel based on a complaint lodged by Ravinder Singh, a resident of Sector 32-A, Chandigarh road, Ludhiana.

The spokesperson further stated that the complainant had recorded his statement that on March 13, 2021, his driver Rajdeep Singh of Khadur Sahib, Taran Taran district, along with helper Birju, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Ludhiana, had met with a road accident near Neelon Bridge, Samrala. On that day, ASI Sikander Raj arrived at the spot from police station, Samrala, along with other police personnel and took both vehicles to the police station.

After this, ASI Sikander Raj demanded Rs 20,000 bribe from the complainant for giving bail to his driver, releasing the luggage loaded on his vehicle and getting his driver acquitted from the accident case registered against him. The deal was eventually struck at Rs 18,000. The complainant recorded the conversation regarding the demand for the bribe by the accused and submitted it to the VB as an evidence, he added.

The spokesperson said during the investigation, the allegations in the complaint were found to be true and correct. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI. The accused was arrested today from the police station, Doraha, by a team from the VB Ludhiana range and would be produced before a local court tomorrow.

