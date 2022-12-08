Vigilance Bureau sleuths raid ex-LIT chairman’s bungalow

Ludhiana, December 7
In the ongoing probe into the alleged scam of allotment of local displaced persons (LDP) plots in which the former chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramaniam, along with others, is facing charges of accepting bribe, the VB team from Mohali today conducted a raid at the bungalow of ex-chairman in Sarabha Nagar. The raid lasted for over an hour. Apart from checking the property documents and ownership details of the bunglow, officials also questioned the family members of Balasubramaniam about the source of money, which the ex-chairman invested in his house. The officials measured of the house and noted construction details, interiors.
They would now prepare a report about the exact money spent on the house.
Notably, Subramanian had already got interim relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the VB have to give seven-day notice to him before proceeding to arrest him in plot allotment scam case.
On July 28, the Vigilance Bureau had registered a criminal case against former Chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium, including its Executive Officer Kuljit Kaur, SDO Ankit Narang, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, clerk Gagandeep and PA to chairman Sandeep Sharma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight; Congress in slender early leads; AAP fails to open account
Congress 32, BJP 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4
Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt
He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda