Vigilance Bureau sleuths raid ex-LIT chairman’s bungalow

Ludhiana, December 7

In the ongoing probe into the alleged scam of allotment of local displaced persons (LDP) plots in which the former chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramaniam, along with others, is facing charges of accepting bribe, the VB team from Mohali today conducted a raid at the bungalow of ex-chairman in Sarabha Nagar. The raid lasted for over an hour. Apart from checking the property documents and ownership details of the bunglow, officials also questioned the family members of Balasubramaniam about the source of money, which the ex-chairman invested in his house. The officials measured of the house and noted construction details, interiors.

They would now prepare a report about the exact money spent on the house.

Notably, Subramanian had already got interim relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the VB have to give seven-day notice to him before proceeding to arrest him in plot allotment scam case.

On July 28, the Vigilance Bureau had registered a criminal case against former Chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium, including its Executive Officer Kuljit Kaur, SDO Ankit Narang, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, clerk Gagandeep and PA to chairman Sandeep Sharma.