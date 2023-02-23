VB tightens the noose around 'co-accused' property dealer

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 22

Eyebrows are being raised over a ‘very long’ rope given by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) to property dealer Sanjay Jain, who was named as a co-accused in the FIR registered by the Economic Offences wing of the VB on July 28, 2022. Jain’s name had come up in the FIR registered against the Congress-appointed chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), Raman Balasubramanium, and five other employees/officials of the Trust, including the then Executive Officer Kuljit Kaur under the Prevention of Corruption Act and various sections of the IPC.

Later, on the directions of the Chief Director of the VB, another FIR was lodged in which Jain was charged with getting allotted several plots in various schemes of the Trust, by allegedly paying bribe to the former LIT chairman, executive officer and other officials.

According to the FIR, Sanjay Jain — a close relative of a senior official of the Municipal Corporation, and a frequent visitor to the LIT office — had played a dubious role in the allotment of plot No. 106-D in Maharishi Valmiki Nagar to an LDP (locally displaced person) by paying a bribe of Rs 50,000 to the then chairman and Rs 5 lakh to the EO.

Similarly, allotment of plot number 9-B (measuring 450 square yards) in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar colony was also manipulated in favour of the allottee and thereafter, another piece of land (500 square yards) — located on backside of plot 9-B was allotted to the same person — again by allegedly paying huge amounts of money as bribes.

Many rumours were also doing the rounds that VB sleuths were not arresting the property dealer because he had reportedly approached a senior official through a leader of the ruling party and his brother (an MC official) had played a role in getting relief for him.

On the allegations, SSP of the EO Wing of the VB, Suba Singh, told The Tribune that the investigation was till now veering round the ‘big fish’, but at the same time evidence was being gathered against the other accused persons.

“The property dealer named in the FIR will be arrested for interrogation soon and we intend to take the case to its logical conclusion,” he added.

Jain to be arrested soon for interrogation: SSP

