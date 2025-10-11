DT
Home / Ludhiana / VC, Dean meet vet interns, give verbal assurance

VC, Dean meet vet interns, give verbal assurance

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:28 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
file photo.
The indefinite strike by the Veterinary Students’ Union of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University entered its 16th day on Friday, with interns continuing their peaceful protest at the university’s veterinary hospital.

Vice-Chancellor and Dean addressed the students on Friday, assuring them that their concerns would be resolved in due course. However, they declined to provide any written assurances, when requested.

The union continued its agitation without disrupting patient care hoping that the ongoing issues would soon be resolved.

Reaffirming their peaceful stance, the union reiterated hope for a positive resolution but warned that the agitation could intensify if no concrete action is taken soon.

