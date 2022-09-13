VC remembers 1977 visit of King Charles III to PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

After King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Dr Satbir Singh Gosal shared memories of his visit to the PAU in 1977.

“Being eco-conscious, King Charles III is known for his keen interest in tree plantation, organic farming and combating climate change. During his visit to PAU in 1977, King Charles III, who was the then Prince Charles of Britain, was apprised of different crop varieties, soil and water resources, and dairy farming. He specially visited Dr Uppal Museum of Water and Power Resources of Northern India at PAU,” said Dr Gosal.

Being a committed environmentalist, King Charles III has been making consistent efforts to tackle global warming which is a growing concern across the globe, he stated. Bemoaning the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, who was the mother of King Charles III, Dr Gosal said she was the “longest-reigning monarch in British history” who ruled for 70 years and was known for selfless service, dedication and devotion.