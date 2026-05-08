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Home / Ludhiana / VCA Rapid Chess championship on May 10 in Ludhiana

VCA Rapid Chess championship on May 10 in Ludhiana

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Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:12 AM May 08, 2026 IST
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The city’s budding chess talent will come under one roof as Vasudha Chess Academy (VCA) gears up to host the 3rd VCA Rapid One-day Chess Tournament at the BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, on May 10.

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Sharing details, VCA director Vasudha Sharma said the tournament would be conducted in seven categories — U-5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 and 18 for boys and girls (mixed participation) under the Swiss league system. The tournament will be played according to the latest regulations of the FIDE.

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She said the tournament aimed to provide young players a competitive platform to showcase their talent and gain exposure at an early age. “Chess is not just a game, it builds patience, discipline and decision-making among children,” she said.

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The top five finishers in both boys’ and girls’ sections of every age category will be honoured, with a total of 70 prizes up for grabs. Interested players can confirm entries with Vasudha Sharma (98151-30066) or Vikas Sharma, senior national arbiter (98157—30066) by May 9.

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