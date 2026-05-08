VCA Rapid Chess championship on May 10 in Ludhiana

The city’s budding chess talent will come under one roof as Vasudha Chess Academy (VCA) gears up to host the 3rd VCA Rapid One-day Chess Tournament at the BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, on May 10.

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Sharing details, VCA director Vasudha Sharma said the tournament would be conducted in seven categories — U-5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 and 18 for boys and girls (mixed participation) under the Swiss league system. The tournament will be played according to the latest regulations of the FIDE.

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She said the tournament aimed to provide young players a competitive platform to showcase their talent and gain exposure at an early age. “Chess is not just a game, it builds patience, discipline and decision-making among children,” she said.

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The top five finishers in both boys’ and girls’ sections of every age category will be honoured, with a total of 70 prizes up for grabs. Interested players can confirm entries with Vasudha Sharma (98151-30066) or Vikas Sharma, senior national arbiter (98157—30066) by May 9.