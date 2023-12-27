Veer Baal Diwas

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

To pay tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, Veer Bal Diwas was observed at BVM, Udham Singh Nagar. In the morning assembly, students and staff were apprised of the exceptional courage and sacrifices made by the Shibzaadas. Acknowledging their sacrifices, the students and staff paid their respects through shabad gayan. A movie depicting the life of the young ones was screened for the students of classes 1 and 2. Principal Ranju Mangal motivated the students to follow the path of righteousness and truth.

