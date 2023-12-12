Veggie farming only profitable, if incentivised

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

Farmers are diversifying agricultural practices and growing vegetables, unfortunately they are not getting a reasonable price for their produce. This sometimes forces them to sell their vegetables at a throwaway price, plough their fields or scatter the produce on the roads in a show of resentment.

What Farmers Want MSP for vegetable crops so that they do not have to face a difficult situation.

A subsidised goods wagon for delivery of their produce at desired destination.

Govt support in setting up a cold storage chain, especially for vegetables.

Increasing the shelf life of vegetables has become important for the farmers if they want to reap benefits from their vegetable production. In this situation, a cold storage remains the only option but due to high prices and non-availability of appropriate facilities, it has become difficult for the farmers to derive advantage from their produce.

It is generally the commission agents who reap profits. We are sometimes forced to sell vegetables at throwaway prices but the customer is buying at normal prices. They do not get it at low prices. Gora Singh, Farmer

Farmers are demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for vegetables so that they do not have to face a difficult situation. In addition, they also want a subsidised goods wagon for the delivery of their produce at the desired destination and government support in setting up of a cold storage chain, especially for vegetables.

Farmers who have adopted cultivation of vegetables face this problem. Ludhiana has multi-chamber cold storages of 250 metric tonne capacity in which different varieties of vegetables can be stored but the high cost keeps them away. A major problem faced in vegetable cultivation is that they can be stored for a maximum of 20-25 days only.

Gora Singh, a farmer, said it is generally the commission agents who reap profits. “We are sometimes forced to sell vegetables at throwaway prices but the customer is buying at normal prices. They do not get it at low prices,” he said.

Vegetables, especially capsicum from Punjab, is sent to places like Kolkata, Lucknow, Srinagar, Jaipur and also neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.

“But these supplies are mostly done by commission agents. If the government gives a goods wagon at subsidised rates to farmers, then the farmers can do it themselves and earn benefits,” he said.

HS Lakhowal, general secretary of Bhartiya Kissan Union, said the government should give MSP for vegetables as well so that farmers do not incur any losses.

Another farmer Tarsem Singh from Boparai Kalan said that fluctuation in prices can be handled only when they have ample cold storage facilities at nominal rates. Dr Tarsem Singh Dhillon, Head, Department of Vegetable Science, Punjab Agricultural University, said there should be awareness about post-harvesting techniques, processing and value addition.

“The commission agents act smart , they procure vegetables at a low price and store them. Hence farmers need to be patient and store their produce in a cold storage. It is just a matter of few days and after that they could easily sell their vegetables at good prices,” he said.

Another expert added that the Horticulture Department has extension officers who are directly connected with the farmers, and educate them and create awareness about the cold storage facilities or value addition.