Veggie prices head north, hit common man’s budget

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, July 23

There seems to be no respite for the common man from high prices as far as vegetables are concerned. The government may have claimed that tomatoes were to be sold at no more than Rs 80-90 per kg, but the homemakers claim they were still getting tomatoes at a price between Rs 180 and Rs 200 per kg. Also, capsicum is being sold at Rs 180 per kg while cauliflower is priced at Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg.

Wholesalers believe that the situation is unlikely to improve soon. They said, “The rates will remain high for the next 10 to 15 days until the rains are over and transportation is back to normal.”

A vegetable vendor roaming in the Civil Lines area said that the vegetable was costly in the main Sabzi Mandi near Jalandhar bypass. He attributed the high prices to the gap between demand and supply.

“The demand is high, but the supply has been hit due to floods and transportation problems. Until the rains are over and the situation goes back to normal in other states, the prices will remain the same,” said the vendor. He added that homemakers had started buying less quantity of vegetables because of the increased prices.

The homemakers said that the increased rates had put a dent in their financial monthly budgets. Surekha, a homemaker, said that earlier she could buy vegetables for a week for about Rs 350 to Rs 400. But now, she had to shell out up to Rs 650 a week for the vegetables and the quantity had also squeezed.