Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, July 31

For Usha, a domestic help, ‘nutri’ (soya nuggets) is being cooked at home for the past several days. In case her kids want a change, she cooks dry onion-potato stuff for meals. She says: “What should I buy? Beans, capsicum, cauliflower and tomato, everything is just so expensive that we cannot afford to buy.”

It is not also the poor and underprivileged who are bearing the brunt but a middle-class homemaker also feels the pressure put by the ever-increasing prices of vegetables on their monthly budget.

No vegetable costs less than Rs 70-80 per kg. Vegetable vendors said they get veggies at much increased prices from wholesalers. Beans are selling at Rs 80 per kg, cauliflower Rs 80-90 per kg, tomato Rs 200 per kg, capsicum Rs 130-140 per kg and ladyfinger at Rs 80 per kg.

At the same time, non-vegetarians feel that it is better to go for their staple fare because of the soaring prices of vegetables. Due to the auspicious month of ‘Sawan’, several residents keep fasts. So, they avoid consuming non-vegetarian food throughout the month.

Many residents have modified their menus with lentils and pulses replacing the regular vegetables. “We go for sambar, rajma, chana, etc., during the lunch time to keep a balance,” said Anju, a home-maker.

Wholesalers said the situation would improve only after August when rains are over.

“There is a gap between demand and supply. Once it gets over, the rates will come down,” said Randhir Singh, a wholesaler in the main Sabzi Mandi.

Rate chart

