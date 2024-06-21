Veggie prices soar with mercury

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 20

With summer heat soaring in the city, the prices of vegetables have shot up burning a hole in the common man’s pocket. The crop in the field has also suffered harm from the harsh weather.

Nearly, all vegetable prices have skyrocketed due to disruptions in the supply chain and demand. Coriander leaves are being sold at Rs 200 per kilogram.

The prices of all the vegetables including tomato, onion, capsicum, bottle gourd have increased manifolds in the last 2-3 days, giving a shock to the common man and if the whole-sale dealers are to be believed then the hike will remain for another two months or so.

Talking to The Tribune, Lucky from Lucky Vegetables, main Sabzi Mandi near Jalandhar Bypass said the wholesale prices of vegetables have increased up to Rs 40 per kilogram. Tomatoes, which were available for Rs 15 per kg in the wholesale market a few days ago, are now being sold at Rs 35 per kg.

Green chillies that used to sell at Rs 10 per kilogram are now priced at Rs 60 per kg in wholesale market. The price for capsicum is Rs 80, which was Rs 40-50 per kg earlier. Cauliflower earlier priced at at Rs 25 per kg is now selling at Rs 50 per kg. Ginger is available at Rs 200 per kg in the wholesale market. Brinjal touched Rs 50 per kg while ladyfinger was being sold at Rs 60 per kg in the wholesale market.

“These are the wholesale rates, one can add Rs 30-40 more in each vegetable in the retail market. The sudden jump in the rates is because the crop got damaged due to acute summers and there were no rains in many parts,” said another dealer from Inder Vegetables.

The arhtiyas believe that there was less supply against the demand and in these conditions the prices were bound to increase. Till the time, there are sufficient rains in many parts of the country, the supply would remain disturbed and in that case, people have to bear with the high prices only, said Lucky.

