Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

The Ludhiana police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested two members with 10 stolen motorcycles.

The accused have been identified as Priyanshu of Basti Jodhewal and Ram Raj of Rahon road.

Joint Commissioner of Police (City) Saumya Mishra said on March 15, one Amit Kumar lodged a complaint that his motorcycle was stolen from Rose Garden parking. After the police started a probe, abovesaid two were identified and arrested. A stolen motorcycle was recovered from them.

During questioning of the accused, they told police that they had stolen several motorcycles in the past and same were parked at some isolated places. On the disclosures of the accused, nine more stolen motorcycles were recovered, which the accused had recently stolen from the various places in the market, added JCP Mishra.

Mishra said real owners of these recovered motorcycles would be identified and vehicles would be returned to them.