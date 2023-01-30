Vehicle lifters on the prowl in Ludhiana, 7 cars stolen

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

Vehicles lifters stole seven cars in the past few days in the city. The police yesterday registered separate cases against unknown persons in this regard and began investigation into the cases.

The stolen cars include six Maruti 800 and one Maruti Zen. Three cases were reported in Model Town police station, two in police division 8 and two cases in police division 5.

In the first case, the complainant, Varinder Singh Sidhu, told the police that on January 26 he had parked his Maruti 800 car near his house in Model Gram and some unknown thieves stole the same.

Jagdeep Singh of Model Gram told police that thieves took away his Maruti 800 parked outside his house on January 28. Manpreet Singh of Moga said on January 19 he had parked his Maruti 800 at Udham Singh Nagar as he had to go DMC Hospital to see his relative. The car got stolen the same day.

Sukhwinder Singh of Patiala said he had parked his Maruti Zen car near DMC Hospital on January 22 from where thieves stole the same. Parveen Kumar of Lakshmi Nagar said on January 24 he had parked his car at Model Town and when he came back from the market, he was shocked to see that his car was not there. Later, he lodged a police complaint and FIR was registered against the unknown persons.

Kulbir Singh of Vikas Nagar said on January 28 he had parked his Maruti 800 car near Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara from where thieves stole the same.

Rahul Kumar of Pakhowal Road told the police that on January 25, he had parked his Maruti 800 car at Trikona Park from where it got stolen. He then lodged a complaint at Model Town police station.

Notably, the police had recovered CCTV footages of some thieves and probe was on to identify them.