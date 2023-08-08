Vehicle taken away from 2 at gunpoint

Ludhiana, August 7
In a shocking incident on Monday evening near Baddowal on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road, two miscreants took away a car from two persons at gunpoint.
The incident occurred when two employees of a auto workshop fell victim to the armed assailants. When the victims resisted their move, the latter opened fire, leaving one of the employees injured.
On receiving information, the Mullanpur-Dakha police reached the scene and initiated an investigation in the incident. Rahul, the injured employee, was taken to a nearby hospital. His current condition has been reported as stable.
Rahul said he and his co-worker were going to the auto workshop in their car when they were signalled to stop by the two miscreants. The duo brandished a gun and asked the employees to exit the vehicle. When Rahul resisted the move, the miscreants opened fire. He got injured. Afterwards, the suspects drove away towards the Jagraon side.
Meanwhile, the police have been examining CCTV footage to identify and trace the suspects.
