Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

The Crime Branch-2 of the Ludhiana police nabbed a vehicle thief and recovered 10 stolen vehicles from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Mohd Mehmood (23) of Ganesh Nagar.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran, Crime Branch in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja addressed mediapersons regarding the matter on Thursday.

Brar said a tip-off was received that the suspect had stolen several two-wheelers from the city in the recent past and he was going to sell the vehicles. Following which, a naka was laid on RK Road from where the suspect was arrested by the police.

He added that during his questioning, the suspect disclosed about places where he had kept the stolen vehicles. Accordingly, the police party conducted a raid and recovered eight motorcycles, a Honda Activa scooter and a Vespa scooter.

“We will seek his police remand so that in further interrogation more stolen vehicles could be recovered and more members of the gang could be nabbed. Those vehicles which were sold would also recovered to hand over the same to their owners,” said Juneja.

Truck driver nabbed with 52 kg of poppy husk

The Crime Branch-1 also nabbed a truck driver, Arshpreet Singh (20), a resident of Jassian, and seized 52 kg of poppy husk from him. The police also impounded a truck (bearing registration no. PB13W9761). Inspector Beant Juneja said acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid on Bahadur Ke Road where a truck was stopped for checking. During checking, 52 kg of poppy husk was recovered from the vehicle. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect.